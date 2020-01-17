GAINES TWP. -- Rescue crews responded to Gaines Township Friday morning on a report of a body under the ice.

According to Sgt. Joy Matthews with the Kent County Sheriff's Office the body was found in a retention pond at Eastport Drive and Ridgebrook Drive.

When officers and firefighters arrived it was determined that the victim was beyond help and had been there for some time, Matthews said.

"Initial indications are that the victim may have been attempting to cross the ice-covered pond and broke through the ice," Matthews added.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office Dive Team was called in to recover the body The victim has yet to be identified.

