Body in car pulled out of Muskegon pond

Officials said a deceased person inside a vehicle was recovered from the water around 7:20 p.m.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A body inside a car have been pulled out of pond in Muskegon, the Firefighters Union said.

Muskegon Fire Dive Team, Fruitport Fire Department and the Norton Shores Dive Team were working in conjunction at the scene to assist with a driver trapped inside a car that was in the pond.

The incident happened in the 1800 block of East Sternberg Road around 7 p.m. Tuesday

"Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy," wrote first responders.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

