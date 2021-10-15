Body of 18-year-old recovered from Lake Michigan

The victim has been identified as Taleah Lowe of South Haven.

MUSKEGON, Mich — The body of an 18-year-old woman has been recovered from Lake Michigan.

According to the City of Muskegon Department of Public Safety, first responders were dispatched to the beach at Pere Marquette Park on Thursday night around 10:45 p.m. They received reports that a swimmer was struggling in a rip current.

The Coast Guard and first responders searched the lake from the beach, in the water, by boat and by helicopter for several hours.

On Friday, officials announced they had recovered the body of the victim, who has been identified as Taleah Lowe of South Haven. She was located in the water.

The medical examiner’s office has ordered an autopsy to be performed.

