Drowning victim found in Grand River

The body was found just before 8:30 Thursday night near the Indian Mounds boat launch in Grandville.

WALKER, Mich. — The body of the Grand River drowning victim has been found. The body was found West of the Indian Mounds boat launch in the City of Grandville just before 8:30 Thursday night.

The Kent County Dive Team responded to recover the body. It matched the description of the male from Tuesday August 8th's drowning report.

The body was taken to the Kent County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy. The victim's identity will be released after family is notified.

The Kent County Dive Team was assisted by the Walker Police Department's Drone team.

