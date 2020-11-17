Body of Muskegon area man recovered from Lake Michigan 2 days after being swept off pier

On Tuesday, just after 5 p.m., Muskegon police announced that they located Jenkins’ body in the water near the Muskegon State Park.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Officers have found and recovered the body of a man who drowned Sunday in Lake Michigan at Pere Marquette Park.

The man, who has been identified as 29-year-old Lance Jenkins of Fruitport Township, went missing in Lake Michigan around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they located two men who said they had been on the pier with a third man when strong winds and large waves swept them into the water.

The first two men got themselves out of the lake and called 911. Jenkins, however, was not able to get out of water. Shortly after arrival, officers located him clinging to rocks on the north side of the south break wall.

Firefighters worked off the pier and by boat while attempting to recover Jenkins, but police say weather and lake conditions prevented rescue. At the time, winds were gusting over 50 miles per hour and waves were between eight and 12 feet.

After several hours of rescue and search attempts, the rescue was called off Sunday evening due to worsening conditions. The Coast Guard and Muskegon firefighters continued the search on Monday and Tuesday.

On Tuesday, just after 5 p.m., Muskegon police announced that they had located Jenkins’ body in the water near the Muskegon State Park.