Body recovered of Detroit firefighter who helped save girls

Sgt. Sivad Johnson was walking along the Detroit River with his young daughter when he heard three girls screaming for help.
Credit: AP

DETROIT — The city of Detroit is mourning a hero on Saturday.

Crews have recovered the body of a Detroit firefighter who vanished in the Detroit River while helping save some girls from drowning.

Detroit Fire Sgt. Sivad Johnson’s body was pulled from the river on Saturday afternoon following a six-hour search.

Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, says Johnson was off-duty and walking with his 10-year-old daughter Friday night when they heard three young girls screaming for help from the river.

Johnson jumped in to help a civilian and a nearby boat in the rescue but he vanished in the water at some point.

Post by FireDFD.

The Detroit Fire Department Facebook page changed their cover photo to a badge with a black mourning band on it on Saturday afternoon.

