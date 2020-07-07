Boil water advisory issued in Kalamazoo

The advisory will start at 8 a.m. Thursday and is expected to be lifted within 72 hours.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo has issued a boil water advisory for Thursday, July 9.

At approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, the city will begin the process of connecting a new water main on Oakland Drive to the existing water main on Dover Road.

This work will result in a temporary loss of pressure and could produce unsafe drinking water.

The City said this advisory is only a precaution, and that there have been no confirmed tests showing bacteria present in the water main at the location of the infrastructure repair. The advisory is expected to be lifted within 72 hours.

The advisory will go into effect at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday morning and is issued for the following locations:

Dover Road: From Oakland Drive (western boundary) east to the dead end of Dover Road (eastern boundary). Both sides of the street. Not including the northeast corner of Dover Road and Oakland Drive.

Linwood Drive: From Dover Road (southern boundary) north to the dead end of Linwood Drive (northern boundary). Both sides of the street.

Oakland Drive: The southeast corner of Oakland Drive and Dover Road.

Municipal water customers in the affected area are encouraged to use bottled water for consumption purposes or to boil water for two minutes prior to ingestion.

No precautionary measures are needed for water used for personal hygiene.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE: