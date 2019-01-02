NEWAYGO, Mich. — There is a boil water advisory for parts of the City of Newaygo, caused by a water main break on Croton Road.



City officials say people living inside the city limits north of the Muskegon River and to the west of M-37, down west M-82 to the city limits should boil their water.

Public works crews will be working through the weekend to fix the problem.

