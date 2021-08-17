Bomb squad called in to secure hand grenade found in Air Zoo's collection

Air Zoo staff said they evacuated the building just to be safe.

A bomb squad was called into the Air Zoo in Portage to check out a hand grenade that staff found in a collection box Tuesday morning.

The aerospace and science museum has several military artifacts in its collection, and many were at one time active, explosive devices.

An official with the Air Zoo said a staff member found a hand grenade that wasn't marked appropriately, so they called authorities to check it out.

Nicholas Armold, Portage Director of Public Safety, said the building was evacuated while the bomb squad went inside to secure the hand grenade.

The team will now take it to a safe location to detonate it.

Portage police said the building returned to normal operation around noon.

