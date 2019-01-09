Ionia Public Schools will be closed the Tuesday following Labor Day because of a bomb threat, the superintendent said.

Michigan State Police received the threat against Ionia High School on Sunday and notified the district. The high school will remain on lock down until the state police complete a search of the building on Tuesday morning.

Because of the threat, all the schools in the district will be closed Tuesday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.