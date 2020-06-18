"Book-Bike" encourages summer reading for kids, adults

They're trying to get kids, and adults, to read more this summer.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A lot of libraries still don't let people inside. so today the library went on the road in Muskegon Heights.

This "Book-Bike" criss-crossed the Muskegon Heights school districts, with three stops to pass out free books.

The Book-Bike is a community outreach effort by the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District.

Grant money paid for the one-thousand dollars worth of books passed out just today in Muskegon Heights.

"We know that kids have been out of school longer than normal and anything we can do to help them keep reading in the summer is so important," said Kyle Mayer of the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District.

Rane' Garcia, Superintendent Muskegon Heights Public School Academy says "It is crucial, there is tons of research tied to the number of books in the home related to reading proficiency, so our goal is always to provide more books in the student's home so that they have access to them."

The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy will be posting on its social media pages when the book bike will make a second visit to the district.

