Book-ish: First adult-only book fair focusing on art, literature

If you love to read, this event is for you! Book-ish is the first adult-only book fair with a focus on healing, art and literature.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s an event this Sunday just for those who love to read. Book-ish is the first adult-only book fair with a focus on healing, art and literature.

That’s from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Center for Community Transformation on Madison Avenue Southeast in Grand Rapids.



Organizers hope the free event will appeal to all book lovers 21 and up, and also serve as a positive experience for people who may not feel well represented in books or those who may not always have the financial resources to enjoy books.

Books will be provided by We Are Lit GR, a multicultural bookstore. There will also be a DJ, live painting, live poetry, food trucks and more. Plus, a mimosa and Bloody Mary bar and a coffee bar.



Vendors are all BIPOC—Black, Indigenous and people of color.



Proceeds will benefit The Diatribe, an organization that uses art to disrupt historical systems of oppression.

The event is free to attend, but organizers ask that you register online.

