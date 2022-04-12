'Part of a big family': Boston Square tree lighting celebrates diversity, inclusivity

This is the second year the Boston Square District held a tree lighting celebrating their diverse neighborhood.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For Miguel and Valeria Gonzalez, their family has lived in the Boston Square neighborhood for the past four years.

"It's a big community, it's a big neighborhood that we can just rely on people and kind of have a good time," said Miguel.

The neighborhood, presented as one of the most diverse in Grand Rapids by Amplify GR, held their second annual Christmas tree lighting in their neighborhood park.

"We're having a great time even though it's a little cold, but we came out to support the community," said Miguel.

It's a new tradition, bringing people from all types of backgrounds into the historic community.

"We feel like we're part of a big family and just a big community," said Miguel. "It feels amazing too after Covid with everything closed, it feels good to be together again," said Valeria.

Sheena Walls with In The Image, one of the tree lightings partners, spent her evening handing out sweatshirts to her neighbors. She spoke on the importance of community events like Saturday night's tree lighting.

"There's a lot of diversity over here in this neighborhood, all different kinds and that makes it so awesome," said Walls. "To spread the love through the community, to uplift the community in this time that we're going through with Covid passing and everything, just remembering that Christmas is Christmas and it's a time to for us to come together and fellowship."

For Kenneth W. Hoskins of Oakdale Neighbors, agreeing with Sheena Walls, says positive community events grow positive neighborhoods.

"People want to be where excitement is at, where enthusiasm is at and where there isn't a whole lot of negativity," said Hoskins.

