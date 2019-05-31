GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Before she turns 30 on August 17, a Grand Rapids woman says she is going to help 30 people accomplish something on their bucket list.

Alex Moran says the “30 by 30” pledge is phase one of her Boundless Bus movement. After those first 30, she plans to travel the state and country on a bus fulfilling the bucket list dreams of others.

She thinks the potential for doing good and making a difference on her bus is.... boundless.

“I want this to be more than 30 before 30,” she explains. “I want this to be a movement of people making positive change in their lives and the lives of people who maybe don't have the power and strength to do it for themselves right now.”

Moran says she will record each bucket list adventure and post the story on Boundless Bus social media sites.

She says is putting her savings into the project, has set up a Go Fund Me page and is looking for corporate sponsors. She says she hopes to fulfill her first bucket list wish within two weeks.

“I maybe can’t go and end hunger,” she says. “But I can help them find at least one moment of carefree happiness.”





