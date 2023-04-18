Approved: Bowne Township Planning Commission sends biodigester vote to board

Swisslane Farms in Bowne Twp. and Consumers Energy want to build a biodigester on the farm's property to make renewable natural gas. It's been met with debate.

ALTO, Mich. — Bowne Township neighbors and Swisslane Farms, the site of a proposed biodigester in Alto, presented their cases Tuesday night as to why or why not biodigesters should be allowed in the community.

The Township held a public hearing on the issue at Alto Elementary School.

"This project will add more lights and more noise to what we have already had to get used to with the building of the robotic dairy across the road," said a neighbor during public comment.

"We've always been stewards of the land, of people and our livestock and methane digesters are part of the ever changing landscape of the dairy industry," said Tom Oesch, Chief Operating Officer of Swiss Lane Farms.

Biodigesters can be used to break down organic material, in this case agricultural waste, and turn it into renewable natural gas.

During the meeting, the Township's planning commission voted unanimously to send a biodigester ordinance to the board.

While Swisslane and Consumers Energy have an agreement on building a $17 million biodigester on the farm's property, the ordinance in front of the commission simply stated whether biodigesters can be built by third-party entities on farms in the agricultural zone.

Consumers Energy Spokesperson Joshua Paciorek said the project is a door into the world of renewable natural gas.

"We're able to estimate that it will produce about 56,000 cubic feet of renewable natural gas," said Paciorek. "In simpler terms, that's kind of the equivalent of taking about 4,000 gasoline cars off the road or heating 1,000 homes annually."

Many neighbors are apprehensive of wanting a biodigester near them after the closing of the controversial Lowell project about 10 miles away from the farm, which residents said had an odor.

Michigan State University professor Dana Kirk spoke Tuesday night on what makes one good or bad.

"We're relying on the biology and the system to take that organic waste and convert it into methane or in carbon dioxide and biogas," said Kirk. "When you don't feed it a balanced diet, it's going to perform just like you or I would."

Oesch of Swisslane told 13 On Your Side that they're happy about the passing of the ordinance by the planning commission.

"Methane digesters are a big piece of the renewable puzzle and as dairy farmers it's our participation in that and it's something that we feel has to happen" said Oesch.

However, neighbors like Leigh Chick, who lives a mile from the proposed site, are concerned about the farm's partnership with the energy company.

"If there are concerns right now with anything that happens with Swiss Farms around our community, we just go right to them, they take care of it and we can work with them," said Chick. "It's not going to be the case when it's a large public utility that is for profit."

The ordinance vote is now on the way to the Township's board.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.