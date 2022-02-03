Police investigating double snowmobile crash that left 1 dead

A 39-year-old Alto man was killed when he crashed his snowmobile into a tree, police say.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man was killed in a snowmobile accident in Bowne Township early Thursday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. along Coldwater Avenue SE. A 39-year-old Alto man was driving a snowmobile when he crashed into a tree, according to the investigation. A second snowmobile driven by a 31-year-old Middleville man also crashed nearby.

Police say the Alto man was declared dead at the scene. The Middleville man was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in both crashes. This incident remains under investigation.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.