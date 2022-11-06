Box of puppies found on the side of Ottawa Co. road during storm, taken in by shelter

Thanks to the help of a West Michigan shelter, they're now safe and sound, on the road to forever homes after what could've been a deadly storm.

HOLLAND, Ottawa County — During strong wind and sheets of rain on Saturday night, a witness spotted a cardboard box of puppies sitting on the side of a busy Ottawa County road.

Thanks to the help of a West Michigan shelter, they're now safe and sound, on the road to forever homes after what could've been a deadly storm.

The puppies were found near 120th Avenue in Holland Township. Deputies brought the box to Harbor Humane, a shelter in West Olive, for treatment.

At only four weeks old, the shelter says they wouldn't have survived the night with the rainfall and cold temperatures if it weren't for their rescuer, who called police.

Shelter staff say two of the puppies are still in critical condition, but they believe they will persevere. The other pups will be headed to foster homes, where they can continue to heal and be loved on by their foster families.

Harbor Humane says they're looking for information on who may have abandoned the dogs.

"Had they reached out to Harbor, we would have been more than willing to help, and this dangerous situation could have been avoided," staff wrote on Facebook.

"We never want to see an animal abandoned and truly will never turn away a person or pet in a real emergency, even when we are bursting at the seams."

Harbor Humane reminds the community they are always a phone call away if there is a dire need for animal housing.

The shelter is not accepting adoption inquiries for the puppies just yet, as they are currently focused on their care.

To support Harbor Humane as they care for the puppies, you can donate on their Facebook page here.

