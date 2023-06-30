Watch as a box truck hits multiple vehicles in front of a Hudsonville elementary school

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, 13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained footage of a box truck hitting multiple vehicles in front of an elementary school.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Earlier this month, a box truck lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles parked in front of a West Michigan elementary school.

13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained footage from bus cameras through a Freedom of Information Act request that shows the crash.

The incident happened on June 8 just before students were being dismissed for the summer at Forest Grove Elementary School.

Video shows the truck leaving the road and hitting several cars as it veered through the school's parking lot.

A pedestrian was also seriously injured in the crash. A 35-year-old Hudsonville man, was standing between two of the parked vehicles that were hit and was pinned in between them before freeing himself.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for the injuries. There has been no update on his status.

No staff of students were injured in the crash.

