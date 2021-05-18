x
Boy, 12, charged in fatal shooting of young Detroit man

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says the boy is accused of shooting 25-year-old D'Vonte Relford in the back during a "physical altercation."

DETROIT, Michigan — A 12-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a young Detroit man. 

The boy is being charged as a juvenile, not an adult, a status that allows for flexibility at sentencing if he is convicted. 

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says the boy is accused of shooting 25-year-old D'Vonte Relford in the back during a "physical altercation." Bond was set at $10,000.

