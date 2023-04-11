Boy, 12, critically injured after hit by car while biking

Police say a 12-year-old boy from Walker was leaving a private drive on his bike when he was hit by a vehicle.

WALKER, Michigan — A boy is seriously injured after a car hit him while biking in Walker, the Police Department said.

The crash happened in the 2600 block of Ferris Street NW Tuesday evening.

Police say a 12-year-old boy from Walker was leaving a private drive on his bike when he was hit by a westbound vehicle.

The boy was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. He was sent to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver was uninjured and police say they are cooperating.

The road was closed while police investigate, but it has since reopened. Officers say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.