13-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle earlier this month

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition on March 14. He later died from his injuries on March 28.

WYOMING, Mich. — A 13-year-old boy died Tuesday from his injuries after he was hit by a vehicle on March 14, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

The incident happened around 6:55 a.m. near the area of 44th Street SW and Byron Center Avenue SW.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the boy with serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he was in critical condition.

Police believe the boy was walking on the road when he was hit by the car. The driver of the car that struck the boy was cooperative with police after the crash.

The boy died from his injuries on Tuesday, two weeks after the crash.

Police are still investigating the circumstances around the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety Investigative Division at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, 1-866-774-2345 or https://www.silentobserver.org.

This crash happened just 15 minutes after a 67-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle about five miles away.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.