7-year-old boy drowns, 33-year-old man presumed to have drowned in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A boy is dead and a man is presumed to be dead after swimming Wednesday night, South Haven Police say.

Officers were dispatched to North Beach around 7:28 p.m. on the report of several people struggling in the water and two people unaccounted for.

When first responders arrived, several young girls were already pulled from the water by family and beachgoers.

A 33-year-old man from Ohio and a 7-year-old boy from Texas were still missing.

Crews had just begun searching when the 7-year-old washed ashore. First responders attempted lifesaving measures and the boy was transported to Bronson Hospital in South Haven, where he was pronounced dead.

The 33-year-old man is still missing in Lake Michigan, but authorities believe he has drowned.

A red flag was flying by North Pier at the time of the drownings, so the area was closed. There were yellow flags to the north.

Beachgoers said lake conditions quickly got dangerous before the incidents.

When first responders arrived at the scene, lake conditions were so rough that dive personnel could not enter the water. The search for the missing man will continue when lake conditions improve.

A 16-year-old boy also drowned at North Beach Park in Ferrysburg Wednesday night.

