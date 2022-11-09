Boy Scouts hosting all-day Scout Salute to honor 9/11 in Grand Rapids

Organizers say it's important that we as a nation continue to live out the slogan of 'never forget.'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Boy Scouts of America will be leading the community in a day-long Scout Salute at the Ford Presidential Museum, commemorating the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

That morning, 19 terrorists hijacked four California-bound commercial airplanes shortly after their departures from airports in Boston, Newark and the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, crashing them into the iconic World Trade Center in New York City.

As in years past, the honor guard will lower the flag to half staff and host a bell-ringing ceremony at exactly 8:46 a.m., when the first plane hit one of the towers 21 years ago.

The bell will ring four times throughout the morning for the heroes and victims of the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93.

"We will celebrate that value of freedom by thanking and recognizing those who put on a uniform and serve and protect us every day in a number of different ways," said Aaron Gach, Deputy Scout Executive and Chief Development Officer.

"I think that's a value that we all can take at least that one moment, every year to come together as a community, and to remember and to celebrate and to honor."

The final salute will take place just before 8 p.m.

This Remembrance Day is one of the longest-running programs for 9/11 that still exists, and it continues to grow.

There will also be events taking place in Muskegon and Traverse City.

Various activities from all locations will be live-streamed on the Michigan Crossroads Council Facebook page.

Watch the morning's full ceremony below:

