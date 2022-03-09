First charges filed in Boy Scouts of America investigation

According to Nessel, the charges stem from alleged abuse against two victims when Chapman was involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and BSA.

LANSING, Mich. — The first criminal charges have been announced in connection to an ongoing child sex abuse investigation into the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). The investigation comes after thousands of people filed claims of abuse against the organization.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Dana Nessel, in connection with Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper, announced that 51-year-old Mark Chapman of New York has been charged in the 39th District Court in Macomb County with the following:

Eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC); and

Two counts of first-degree CSC.

According to Nessel, the charges stem from alleged abuse against two victims when Chapman was involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and BSA in Michigan.

The first case accounts for six of the second-degree CSC charges.

It stems from alleged abuse that started in 2000 when the victim was around 13 or 14 years old. The abuse allegedly continued until the victim was a 17-year-old senior in high school. According to a release, the incidents happened at the victim’s father’s house, at Chapman’s house and at the local church.

The second case accounts for both counts of first-degree CSC and the two remaining counts of second-degree CSC.

The victim in this case was a family member around 11 years old when the abuse began. Nessel said the abuse went on for years and often revolved around times that were designated as special opportunities for Chapman to spend time with the boy.

“It remains imperative that sexual predators be held accountable, and one of my top priorities remains securing justice for survivors of abuse,” Nessel said. “We appreciate our partnership with MSP to reach this point in this important investigation into the Boy Scouts of America. These charges are only the beginning.”

Currently, 5,000 claims sent from BSA are being examined by Nessel’s office and MSP. The review process remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the BSA are asked to call the investigation tip line at 844-324-3374.

