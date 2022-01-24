'Shock and anger': Brann's employee recalls scary night that left her unconscious

Police have identified one of the suspects that was arrested the night of the incident.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A fight at a popular Holland restaurant left both a customer and a bar employee in the hospital this weekend.

The identity was released Monday of one of the suspects that was arrested, but more information was also learned after hearing from the bar's owner and the employee that was injured during the brawl.

She asked to remain anonymous while the investigation is ongoing, but still wanted to share her account of that scary situation.

"I'm really just feeling shock and anger," she said. "This town is not like that, and we've never seen that in this environment, so I was just kind of in pure shock."

The employee was working her normal Saturday night shift in the crowded bar at the James Street Brann's Steakhouse in Holland when a fight changed everything just before closing.

"The fight started inside," she said, "and we don't have any bouncers, so just us servers were trying to just physically push people out the door."

The employee said she doesn't know what started the ordeal, but remembered that it escalated quickly.

"There were cups being thrown," she said. "I think I got hit with like two glasses, and then tables were all being thrown."

The young server, who has worked at Brann's for years, then got caught in the middle while trying to get the fight taken outside.

She said she was punched and knocked unconscious during the scuffle.

"I have a concussion and multiple internal bruises and injuries," she said. "I was trampled and stepped on, and knocked out on the floor."

When she came to, the fight had moved outside into the parking lot.

"You need to go in the kitchen," she remembered her friend yelling, "they're outside shooting!"

"That's when I immediately snapped out of whatever daze I was in and realized how scared I was," she said.

Police got to the scene within minutes, and found a man unconscious with a serious head injury. Authorities confirmed that his injury was not caused by a gunshot. The 33-year-old was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

"Sadly, someone got hurt," said Tommy Brann, who owns part of the Holland restaurant. "I said a prayer for that person."

Three people were taken into custody after police saw them trying to drive away from the scene.

The first is 25-year-old David Zavala, from Holland, who was been charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon. He was arraigned Monday in the 58th District Court and given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond. He remains in the Ottawa County Jail.

Another 24-year-old Holland man was charged with Fleeing and Eluding Police in the 4th Degree. His bond was set at $7,500 cash/surety, which has been posted.

A 24-year-old female was also charged with two counts of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer and one count of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer causing Injury. Bond was set at $7,500 10%, which has been posted.

The second two suspects have not yet been identified by authorities pending their arraignment.

"We've had brawls and fights just like every bar," the employee said, "but no violence of this level has ever been at Brann's."

The person who assaulted this employee has not been identified, and it is unknown if it is one of the people already in custody.

Authorities said that a Holland Department of Public Safety officer received minor injuries during the incident. None of the suspects were injured.

"This is a good, safe place," said Tommy Brann, "and this is an isolated incident. We're a family restaurant. Sadly sometimes people misbehave, and this is one of those instances."

"It was just some people that just got out of control, and the people that we know were involved are barred from our place and they're not coming back," he added.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they are reviewing surveillance footage and the investigation is still very active.

They say there is the possibility of additional charges related to any other assaults or shots fired that took place prior to the traffic stop.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT or mosotips.com.

