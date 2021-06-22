Break-in suspect killed by Michigan trooper was not armed

Witnesses told police there was a "physical altercation" between the two in the front yard, and the suspect was shot.

HAMILTON, Mich. — More details are emerging about an incident in southwestern Michigan that ended with a state trooper killing a man.

State police say the man shot Monday in Allegan County wasn't armed. A trooper was responding to a break-in at a mobile home park.

Witnesses told police there was a "physical altercation" between the two in the front yard, and the suspect was shot. Lt. DuWayne Robinson says the trooper believed it was a life-or-death situation. The trooper had minor facial injuries. No one else was hurt.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.