GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The third year of the Breakaway Festival Grand Rapids kicks off Friday afternoon.

The two-day electronic and hip-hop fest will draw in crowds to Belknap Park with headliners like Kaskade on Friday, August 23 and Wiz Khalifa on Satuday, August 24. The lineup also features Louis the Child, Wax Motif, Bib Gigantic, Blackbear, and Kid Quill.

The nationwide fest is put on locally with the help of MiEntertainment, who hosts a number of Michigan festivals throughout the year.

Last year, 17,000 tickets were sold ahead of the fest and around 3,000 at the door.

If the main stage gets to be too much, up the hill there is a smaller stage where local DJs will face off in a silent disco from open until close.

Check the lineup here.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other headlines on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.