Condo fire in downtown Grand Haven believed to be caused by faulty water heater

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A large fire broke out at a condo in Grand Haven Saturday, officials confirmed.

The fire began at 125 N. 1st Street, the Historic Piano Factory Condos, across the street from Covenant Life Church around 9:30 p.m.

Smoke filled three condo units and multiple fire agencies were called to assist.

A fire was located in the furnace room of unit 125. It has since been extinguished.

First responders believe the fire began with a faulty water heater.

