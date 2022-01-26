Brendan Santo's parents donate $10K for Oxford Schools therapy dogs

As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $41,000 of its $50,000 goal.

MICHIGAN, USA — Oxford Community Schools is one step closer to having therapy dogs thanks to a donation by Brendan Santo's parents.

Brad and Wendy Santo made a $10,000 donation to a GoFundMe effort this week.

Oxford High School students returned to campus on Monday, which is the first time since a deadly shooting on Nov. 30 killed four classmates and injured others.

Brad Santo said on the GoFundMe, "Supporting Oxford Schools and donating in honor of our Brendan Santo who loved dogs."

A body that was later confirmed to be Brendan Santo was pulled from the Red Cedar River Friday, Jan. 21. Brendan had been missing for more than 80 days, after last being seen on Oct. 29 near Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University.

Each therapy dog costs $10,000, most of which goes toward the training to make sure each dog meets the social and emotional needs of the students.

Other donations made out in honor of Brendan have been donated to the cause. As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe has made nearly $41,000 of its $50,000 goal.

Brendan Santo's visitation is scheduled for Thursday, and in lieu of flowers, you're asked to donate to your local first responders or a non-profit that benefits animals in his name.

