Sister of Breonna Taylor reacts to DOJ report on Louisville Police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three years after Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville police, the Department of Justice released findings from its investigation into the police department.

For Dee Dee Taylor, it doesn't feel like three years since she lost her sister.

"I just love her, miss her so much," says Taylor. "I feel like I haven't even been able to grieve, really."

On Wednesday, the DOJ released findings after investigating the Louisville Police Department. The report says in part Louisville police have used aggressive styles of policing for years, especially against the Black community.

Taylor wasn't surprised to hear it.

"Finally," she says. "Honestly, that's the first thing I thought to myself."

She believes in the three years since her sister's killing, there have been some small strides made to improve policing both nationwide and in Grand Rapids.

"Holding our law enforcement accountable is very important," says Taylor. "Because what they're doing right now is deeply, deeply, deeply hazardous to our community."

But she admits there is still a long way to go.

"We're not there yet, but we are we're making some progress," says Taylor.

Next week, Taylor is hosting an event in Grand Rapids to honor her sister Breonna, who was born here. The event will happen on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle, where balloons will be released under the street sign bearing Breonna's name. She encourages everyone to attend.

