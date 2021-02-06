Breton Family Fare store closing July 16

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Family Fare store on Breton Road SE in Grand Rapids will be closing its doors after 25 years in business.
"The decision is based on our continuous evaluation of our overall retail footprint and what is best for our more than 145 corporate-owned stores, our Associates and the communities we serve," said Tom Swanson, Executive Vice President and General Manager. "We are grateful to the local community for its loyal support throughout the years, and we hope to see them soon at our Breton Village D&W Fresh Market or Kentwood Family Fare."
The store's last day in operation will be Friday, July 16.
Related video:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.