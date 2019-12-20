GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A holiday tradition for many West Michiganders is back up and running and will even be free!

The Breton Village Train display is back up at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for a second year. The special display was put up in the museum at the beginning of the month and from Dec. 23 to Jan. 5, it's free to visit.

The Breton Village Train was originally located in the Breton Village Mall. Back in 2017, after the indoor portion of the mall was torn down, the train was displaced. The train had been displayed at the mall for more than 25 years.

As part of the museum, the train has new additions including the Ford Paint Shop, Congressman Ford's Quonset hut, the Pantlind Hotel and the Big Top circus. Museum staff says each year the train display will continue to grow.

For more information about the museum and the train, visit www.fordlibrarymuseum.gov.

