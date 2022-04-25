A new brew supporting Ukraine is coming to Brewery Vivant

Proceeds from the beer will be donated to UNICEF to aid in the relief efforts in Ukraine, a country with familial ties to the brewery.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids’ favorite funeral home-turned-brewery will soon be releasing a brand-new beer, all for a good cause.

The new brew is called Anyuta and will be released Thursday, April 28 by Brewery Vivant. It was created to raise funds in collaboration with the Crisis Relief Project, Brew for Ukraine.

According to Brewery Vivant, they created the beer by using a rye malt base and added eleven four-pound loaves of Ukrainian style rye bread made by Field & Fire Bakery to create a rustic Rye Farmhouse Ale. The brew is described as being “malt forward with aromas of fresh baked bread. The beer has a grain spiciness from the rye, a creamy mouthfeel and smooth finish.”

Proceeds from the beer will be donated to UNICEF to aid in the relief efforts in Ukraine, a country with close ties to the brewery.

Vivant’s owner Jason Spaulding’s grandmother grew up in a Ukrainian Village outside of Kyiv. She emigrated to the United States after World War II.

“My grandmother was extremely proud of being Ukrainian. She was known to spontaneously break into song on a moment's notice. We would be eating breakfast and all of a sudden she felt moved and would stand on the chair singing the Ukrainian National Anthem at full volume. It was always an adventure,” Spaulding said.

“My grandmother would be heartbroken to see what is happening in Ukraine. It is half a world away but by getting involved and supporting this cause, we can do our small part by utilizing our craft to help the people of Ukraine.”

