'We're on a Roll' stout to benefit Women's Resource Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Brewery Vivant has a new creation that will satisfy your sweet tooth and help empower local women as well.

The new beer is called "We're on a Roll", a classic stout brewed with Tootsie Rolls. A portion of the proceeds from the new beer go to Women's Resource Center's Propel campaign.

The campaign is to raise $2 million for a new facility they want to move into. Since it launched in the fall, they've raised about $1.6 million of that so far. At the WRC's current facility, they help about 600 women per year. The new facility will allow to help at least a hundred more per year.

"We know that there is so many women that we can't serve and part of that is because of capacity," said Tatum Hawkins with WRC. "We serve all women in our community from all walks of life, we have various programs and services that help women overcome barriers to employment, we provide a holistic approach to what we do we support the whole woman."

According to its website, the Women’s Resource Center empowers women to become economically self-sufficient and improve their lives through employment, career development and personal growth.

Brewery Vivant says the sale of "We're On A Roll" will last as long as the supply does.

