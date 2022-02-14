Gov. Whitmer reacts to reopening of Ambassador Bride

According to the State, the shutdown caused significant financial loss to Michigan’s working families and economy.

DETROIT — Ambassador Bridge, the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing, reopened late Sunday after protests against COVID-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week. On Monday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the reopening “a win for Michigan’s working families who are just trying to do their jobs.”

More than 7,000 trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge each day and it normally carries 25% of all trade between the U.S. and Canada. However, the nearly week-long blockade of the bridge has created serious implications to businesses in the Midwest and beyond.

According to the State, the shutdown caused significant financial loss to Michigan’s working families and economy as manufacturing plants had to halt production due to a parts shortage and agricultural exports were delayed or blocked.

Detroit International Bridge Co. told the Associated Press that the bridge reopened to traffic at 11 p.m. EST Sunday.

“It’s time to get traffic and trade moving across North America’s busiest land border crossing again,” Whitmer said in a release. “I will always stand with every hardworking Michigander and do whatever it takes to ensure that our businesses can keep humming along.”

