GRPD investigating shooting near Bridge Street Market after man shot twice

Police say no arrests have been made, and it is a targeted incident.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that has left one man injured.

Officials say the incident happened around 3 p.m. near Bridge Street NW and Seward Avenue NW. Investigators say that officers were in the area of Douglas Park when they heard gunshots.

As police searched the area, a Bridge Street Market employee called and said a shooting happened nearby, and the victim sought shelter inside the store.

His car was later found on Bridge Street with numerous bullet holes and the windows shot out.

The man was treated by the Grand Rapids Fire Department, and was then hospitalized with two gunshot wounds. Authorities say he is in critical, but stable condition.

“We are in the very early stages of the investigation, but at this time this appears to be a targeted incident,” says Chief Eric Winstrom. “We do not believe there is any ongoing danger to the public.”

Eleven police cars and a forensic unit are at the scene, as it is still considered active.

It is unknown if a stolen vehicle was involved. Police say no arrests have been made, and they are unsure of the suspect's motive.

If you have any information about this incident, contact GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips can be sent through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.