Bridgewater College students and staff sheltered in place for several hours after two campus security officers were shot and killed. A suspect is in custody.

BRIDGEWATER, Va. — Bridgewater College and Virginia State Police said two campus officers were shot and a suspect was in custody following an active shooter situation on Tuesday afternoon.

Bridgewater College President David Bushman confirmed both officers died in a letter emailed to staff and students. The Virginia Chiefs of Police identified them as Bridgewater College Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Johnson.

A shelter in place order was in effect for several hours at the Shenandoah Valley college before being lifted around 4:30 p.m.

Bridgewater College said that a person was in custody after a report of a shooter on campus Tuesday prompted the school to tell its community to shelter in place.

Multiple police agencies were called to Bridgewater College around 1:20 p.m. Officials said an initial report indicated two officers had been shot and the suspect fled the scene.

The college issued numerous updates online, telling people to stay where they were. An update at 1:58 p.m. said: "Situation is ongoing. We are communicating with authorities. Will update. Text to let your loved ones know you are okay."

State Police said that around this time, the suspected shooter had been taken into custody. The suspect has not been identified at this time and there's no immediate word on his condition.

Authorities have not given a possible motive for the shooting.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin released a statement saying he ordered that the U.S. and Virginia flags be flown at half-staff Wednesday in honor of Painter and Johnson:

“My heart is broken tonight by the tragic loss of two officers at Bridgewater College today. These officers were dedicated to protecting the students and faculty of the college and I have ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff tomorrow to honor their memory and courageous efforts. The First Lady and I ask Virginians to keep their family, friends, and the Bridgewater community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

On Tuesday evening, Bridgewater Mayor Ted Flory issued the following statement:

This evening, a community of peace grieves.

Bridgewater is shocked by today’s senseless violence at Bridgewater College. We are heartbroken by the needless injuries and loss of life. And we are rightly angered at the evil which alighted upon us.

But even in our grief, we turn our heads and we see the goodness of humanity: police officers running toward the danger, rescue personnel rushing in, and neighbors keeping each other safe. In this goodness, we find the strength to go forward and to offer our love to victims’ families and to the entire Bridgewater College Community. In this moment, let us all remember how connected we are in this tiny town.

Indeed, a community of peace grieves, but let it also be said that a community of strength perseveres, and a community of love, loves. There will be much more pain in the coming days, but I urge my fellow citizens to confront it with these three pillars of peace, strength, and love.

Bridgewater College is a private liberal arts college that traces its roots to 1880 when it opened as Spring Creek Normal School and Collegiate Institute. Its website says that it had approximately 1,500 full-time students (undergraduate and graduate) as of fall 2021. The average class size is 19, and the school offers 55 majors and minors and four graduate programs, as well as other programs.