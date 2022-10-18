Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland matriarch dies at 95

Irene Bronner died over the weekend. She and her late husband "Wally" Bronner put Frankenmuth, Michigan on the map as a must-see holiday decoration destination.

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. — The matriarch of the Frankenmuth-famous Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland has died.

Irene Bronner, 95, died on Sunday.

Her late husband Wallace "Wally" Bronner started offering up his skills for Christmas decorations in 1945 by designing window displays for small businesses.

Flash forward to today, Bronner's store spans almost two football fields with thousands of holiday decorations, trees, nativity scenes and more.

Irene Bronner was a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools in Buena Vista before she married her husband, according to her obituary.

She was also a member of the St. Lorenz Lutheran Church.

Visitation is set for Oct. 21 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cederberg Funeral Home of Frankenmuth.

The funeral service is set for the next day at 11 a.m. at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider memorials to St. Lorenz Music Ministry, St. Lorenz Media Ministry or a charity.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.