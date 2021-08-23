Brother says victims in South Haven shooting loved spending retirement on the beach

A family member of the victim said that the couple was married for nearly 50 years and loved taking walks on the South Haven beach.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Charles Skuza, 73, and his wife of nearly 50 years Barbara Skuza, 71, loved spending time at the South Haven beach.

The married couple were victims of a random attack on the South Haven pier Friday.

Charles died at the scene, while medics rushed Barbara to a hospital in critical conditions.

Charles' brother, Barry Skuza, said that the couple loved taking walks on the South Haven beach.

He also shared that Charles was a retired biologist who worked at a Kalamazoo hospital. That's where he met Barbara, who also worked there as a nurse.

Aidan Ingalls, 19, allegedly shot the couple around 2:15 p.m. on Friday before turning a gun on himself.

Ingalls was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still working to find out where the guns came from. Police said due to his past conviction, Ingalls should not have been able to buy any firearms.

"Law enforcement and the prosecutor's office did everything we could. The decision was not ours to make," Van Buren County Prosecutor Susan Zuiderveen said.

South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson said the shooting was a random act.

Two firearms were recovered from the shooter, including a 9mm handgun and a pellet gun. At least a dozen spent casings were located, but it’s still unknown how many shots were actually fired.

Police say Ingalls was also the Paw Paw student who planned an attack on his high school in March 2018. He was just 15 at the time.

