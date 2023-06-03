Buddy's Pizza opens takeout location on Alpine Avenue

This is the third Buddy's Pizza location in Grand Rapids.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALKER, Michigan — People living on the north side of Grand Rapids now have a new option when they're craving Detroit Style Pizza.

Buddy's Pizza has officially opened a 'takeout only' restaurant on Alpine Avenue in Walker.

This is the third Buddy's Pizza location in Grand Rapids.

If you need a reason to place an order, all of the sales from the locations opening benefit the Children's Museum.

Buddy's created an interactive exhibit at the museum to bring together their favorite combo, pizza and play.

"The Children's Museum is the foremost authority on play in West Michigan. And buddy's pizza is the foremost authority on Detroit style pizza. We think that pizza and play go together pretty well," said Ryan Huizenga, Director of Partnerships and Events.

Kids were invited to come to the museum and imagine the whole pizza process. From cooking up the dough, to adding toppings, all the way to delivering the fresh pie.

"Buddy's came to the Grand Rapids Children's Museum and just said, What do you think that we can do to partner and make, you know, people aware of our brand, but also help out the community and help kids learn through play. And so we dreamed up the buddy's pizza exhibit."

Buddy's on Alpine is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.