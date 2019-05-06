GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some businesses and homes on the West Side of Grand Rapids were tagged with spray paint over the weekend.

“A rash of tagging on the Leonard Street corridor,” explained Grand Rapids police office Tony Leonard.

While they search for the people responsible, police say it is important for property owners to remove, erase or cover up the graffiti quickly.

They say the freshly spray painted scribbles don't seem to contain any secret messages and are not considered gang related, but the sooner they are removed the better.

“You have to get rid of it the moment you see it,” emphasized Leonard. “Paint over it, wash it, power wash it, sandblast it. Do anything you can but you have to get rid of it. It sends a message from the community and the business owners and residents that they are not going to tolerate it. No matter how many times the business or alley or whatever is tagged, it is going to get painted over and removed.”

The city's Public Works Department has a Graffiti Abatement Program to help residents remove graffiti.

Residents can call 3-1-1 or log onto the Grand Rapids website to report graffiti on public property or street signs and fill out a form authorizing city staff to remove graffiti from an owner's private property. Leaders say they try to act quickly because they believe graffiti has a negative effect on quality of life.

“It is bad for business, it is bad for residents and it is bad for commuters,” said Leonard. “It is blight in the community.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.