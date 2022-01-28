Catalytic converter thieves target Kent Co. nonprofit

Vandals cut the pricey component from a bus Community of Hearts had converted into a mobile care facility.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County non-profit said it would redouble its efforts days after vandals left it with an expensive repair bill.

Community of Hearts recently purchased and renovated "Mobile Happy Lights", a derelict bus it repurposed as a mobile spa and wellness facility.

The bus, which features nine different therapies geared to curb feelings of anxiety, depression and seasonal affective disorder, had been parked in its usual, high-visibility space in a strip mall alongside the Beltline on Jan. 20. Founder Monica Sparks, a Kent County Commissioner, said it fell victim to thieves overnight.

"I don't know why someone would victimize a non-profit or an organization that is trying to do as much good as they can for as many people as they can," Sparks questioned.

Despite the repairs, the money spent and the frustration, Sparks said the brazen act had fueled the organization's advocacy.

"People are hurting," she explained. "It makes me know, even more, that our mission to go out and help people with anxiety, with depression, with mental illness is the right thing to do."

Sparks said the non-profit would likely need to raise funds to cover the cost, which the organization fronted to return the bus to service.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said it was still investigating the theft amid a rash of similar crimes.

