GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The popular “Butterflies Are Blooming” exhibition returns to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, this week, for its 25th year.

The Fred & Dorothy Fichter “Butterflies Are Blooming” exhibition will bring more than 7,000 tropical butterflies to West Michigan. The exhibition is one of the most popular at Meijer Gardens and is the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibition in the nation.

According to Meijer Gardens, “Approximately 60 colorful species of butterflies and moths journey from butterfly-rich regions of Costa Rica, Ecuador, the Philippines and Kenya to fly freely in the five-story tall, 15,000 square-foot Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. At 85 degrees and 70 percent humidity, this balmy environment mimics the tropical regions that the butterflies call home.”

The exhibition opens March 1 and runs through April 30. It is expected to attract 185,000 visitors from all over the world.

Exhibition Activities activities include the following:

“Who Am I?” A Butterfly Ballet

Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 1, 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Fee: $5 members/$8 non-members; Free for ages 2 years and younger. Regular fees apply for general admission to Meijer Gardens.

Developed in collaboration with Grand Rapids Ballet, this performance highlights characteristics of butterflies through dance. The story is told through the eyes of a newly emerged butterfly, and will captivate young and old alike, according to the Meijer Gardens website. There will be colorful costumes, music, exquisite choreography and a chance to participate in interactive dance activities before the performance, as well as photo-ops on stage with the dancers afterward. Register online or call 616-975-3184.

Scout Event – Butterflies and Ballet

Saturday, Feb. 29

This event provides a unique and memorable way to experience and learn about butterflies. Troops will attend a performance of Who Am I? A Butterfly Ballet. Scouts will also create a special butterfly-related art project and visit the butterflies in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. An optional fun patch will be available for purchase in the gift shop. Visit the Meijer Gardens website for more information or to register.

Outdoor Children’s Activities

Sunday, March 1-Thursday, April 30, daylight hours only

Lena Meijer Children’s Garden

Included with admission

There will be a myriad of outdoor educational events at the Children's Garden. Life cycle costumes are available, puppet shows, books and a special Treehouse Village hunt. There is also a Butterfly Maze, games and story times. Events vary each day, so it is advised parents check with the Information Center for activities and times.

Tuesday Night Lights

Every Tuesday evening until 9 p.m.

Included with admission

Bring a flashlight on Tuesday nights until 9 p.m. to search for butterflies and see the nightlife in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory.

If you want more information about the Meijer Gardens butterfly exhibit or other events, visit meijergardens.org.

