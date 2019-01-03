GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's a sign that Spring is not far away. The annual Butterflies are Blooming exhibit opens at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park on Friday, March 1. The exhibition will showcase more than 7,000 butterflies, that represent 60 different species, from all over the world.

Horticulturist, Laurel Gaut says the wide variety of butterflies is one of the things that makes the exhibition so popular.

"A lot of favorites are the common morpho and those come from south and central America," says Gaut. "They have brown wings when their wings are closed but when they open them they are a beautiful iridescent blue."

If recent history is an indication, Butterflies Are Blooming will attract roughly 185,000 visitors over the next two months. Gaut says the 15,000 square-foot tropical conservatory is a very unique experience.

"With your first couple of steps inside, you just stop and acclimate to the 85 degrees and 70 percent humidity, especially on a sunny day," said Gaut. "There will be butterflies all around. It is very transporting. You feel like you are in the tropics"

This year, Meijer Gardens has changed its observation station. Visitors now have a better view of the area where chrysalids hang until their final transformation into butterflies.

"The viewing space is a little lower so everybody can see. About 100 butterflies will emerge each day," says Gaut.

The "Butterflies are Blooming" exhibit runs through April 30.

Admission is as follows:

Non-member: Adults (14–64) - $14.50, seniors (65 and older) - $11.00, students (w/ student ID) - $11.00, children (5–13) - $7.00, children (3–4) - $4.00, children (2 and younger) - Free. Free for members.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.