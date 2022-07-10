Pete Buttigieg visiting Grand Rapids Monday to highlight new GRR infrastructure investments

The U.S. Transportation Secretary will hold a press conference at GRR on July 11.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be visiting Grand Rapids on Monday, to talk about some big investments coming to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR).

Buttigieg is expected to hold a news conference at the airport at 11:30 a.m. to discuss a $3.6 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The grant will be put towards infrastructure projects around the airport including expanding the airport’s snow removal equipment building, reconstructing existing airport service roads, runway lighting systems, and the aircraft rescue and firefighting building.

Ford Airport also announced an additional $8.6 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that will be used to add eight accessible passenger boarding bridges.

Buttigieg plans to emphasize how the investments will help the people of Grand Rapids get where they need to be faster, cheaper and more efficiently while supporting good-paying jobs in the area.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.