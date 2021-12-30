'State-of-the-art' animal hospital opens in Byron Center

Thursday's grand opening came amid crippling staffing challenges that have rocked the industry for months.

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — A sprawling, 10,000 square foot veterinary hospital opened its doors to the public for the first time Thursday.

The Animal Emergency and Specialty Hospital of Byron Center will remain open 24 hours a day for emergency and specialized veterinary care.

The facility's design incorporates state-of-the-art medical equipment and technologies, including three surgical suites, a CT scanner, a radiology lab, ultrasound device and a full-service lab in addition to numerous isolation wards.

"When you start to get into specialty care for animals, that comes as a real surprise to pet owners," said Dr. Marilyn Brinks, the facility's medical director. "When their pet has a seizure, we're talking about referral to a neurologist or we're talking about, you know, transferring care so they can get that cat scan done to take a better look at their brain... Many people don't realize that we have that capability."

The grand opening came amid a crippling national labor shortage.

The industry, experts have said, has been unable to keep pace with surging demand and those leaving the field, with the combination often lengthening wait times.

For more information regarding the Animal Emergency and Specialty Hospital of Byron Center, click here.

