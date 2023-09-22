Train crash in Byron Center leaves man in critical condition

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) reported a train is completely blocking 68th Street at Clay Ave. following a crash with a pedestrian.
KCSO reported in a tweet that the male pedestrian who was struck by the train is in critical condition.
The train will remain in place for an hour or more as investigators look into the crash as there is not yet information on what led up to it.
