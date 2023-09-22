Train crash in Byron Center leaves man in critical condition

The train will remain in place for an hour or more.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) reported a train is completely blocking 68th Street at Clay Ave. following a crash with a pedestrian.

KCSO reported in a tweet that the male pedestrian who was struck by the train is in critical condition.

Byron Township: A train is completely blocking 68th St at Clay Ave. The train was involved in a crash with a pedestrian. Seek an alternate route. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/BeLYFFhXuq — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) September 22, 2023

The train will remain in place for an hour or more as investigators look into the crash as there is not yet information on what led up to it.

