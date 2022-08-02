Byron Center school bus rear-ended in Gaines Twp.

A car rear-ended a Byron Center Public Schools bus on Tuesday morning, causing one minor injury, police say.

GAINES, Michigan — A car rear-ended a Byron Center Public Schools bus on Tuesday morning, causing one minor injury, the Kent County Sheriff's Office confirms.

The crash happened south of 100th Street SE on Division Avenue before noon when a Dodge Durango hit the back of the school bus. The southbound lane is blocked off while cleanup is underway.

There were no injuries inside the bus, but the Dodge's driver was minorly injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

