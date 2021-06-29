Cabela’s in Grandville is offering a $750 bonus to all new hires

The outdoor store in Grandville is offering a huge sign-on bonus for all new hires, on top of their regular store benefits.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Cabela’s in Grandville is offering a $750 hiring bonus to all new employees hired by July 1. They’re looking for dozens of new team members, or “Outfitters,” for their West Michigan store.

New employees will receive $250 after 30 days of work and $500 after 120 days.

According to the store, their team members will also receive merchandise discounts up to 45% off, competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay, as well as health, dental and life insurance for eligible team members.

Cabela’s, which specializes in outdoor recreation products, merged with Bass Pro Shops last year. As part of a nationwide survey taken earlier this year, Forbes ranked the two stores in the top 10 “Best Employers” in America out of 500 large companies.

There are only three days left to apply for a position at the Grandville location and receive the bonus. Interested individuals can apply on their website here, or call the store with any questions at 616-682-6700.

