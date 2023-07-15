K9 unit investigating truck crashed into building in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Saturday afternoon a truck crashed into a window of the Viking Commercial building at 5150 Beltway SE.
The Kent County Sheriff's Office confirmed a car crashed into the building and they were investigating.
They had no information on the driver or any possible passengers, but said they had a K9 unit on scene assisting with the investigation.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as we receive more information.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE for free on Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and on your phone.