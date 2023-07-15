K9 unit investigating truck crashed into building in Caledonia

​The Kent County Sheriff's Office confirmed a vehicle crashed into the building and they were investigating.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Saturday afternoon a truck crashed into a window of the Viking Commercial building at 5150 Beltway SE.

They had no information on the driver or any possible passengers, but said they had a K9 unit on scene assisting with the investigation.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

